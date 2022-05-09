DATAR CANCER GENETICS ANNOUNCES FORAY INTO THE UNITED STATES WITH A $250M CONTRACT TO OFFER PIONEERING CANCER DETECTION LIQUID BIOPSIES

(Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/(""), a world-leadingresearch corporation today announced a $250 millionArtemis DNA, a leading USA-based diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics. Under the 5 years exclusive agreement, Artemis DNA will provide'sin the USA and Vietnam markets. The ...

Advertising

14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Genetics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for its blood test to detect early - stage ...14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Genetics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for its blood test to detect early - stage ...LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics ('Datar'), a world-leading cancer research corporation today announced a $250 million ...On 27 April 2022, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S.$0.11 (11.00 cents) per share in respect of the first quarter of 2022. The ex-dividend date is 2 May 2022. The record ...