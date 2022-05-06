This Love (Taylor’s Version) di Taylor Swift nel trailer della serie The Summer I Turned Pretty, su Prime a giugno (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) This Love (Taylor’s Version) suonerà molto familiare ai fan di Taylor Swift: si tratta del remake, o meglio della nuova Versione reincisa dalla cantautrice, dell’omonima traccia dell’album 1989. Quando il brano uscì per la prima volta era il 2014 e non divenne un singolo, anzi, passò quasi inosservato tra i tanti altri estratti dal disco. Ora This Love (Taylor’s Version) è stato pubblicato come singolo digitale sulle piattaforme streaming, in contemporanea con l’uscita del trailer di The Summer I Turned Pretty, la nuova serie di Prime Video in ...Leggi su optimagazine
Advertising
team_world : Taylor Swift debutta con la nuova versione di 'This Love (Taylor’s Version)' nel teaser trailer della serie 'L’esta… - stateofhaiz : oggi si campa solo in funzione di this love taylor’s version e i vocal di taylor io mi sento in paradiso ma quanto… - citrvsboy : ho aspettato di ascoltare this love tutto il giorno, finalmente ci siamo - agusmaddox : 'This love' de Taylor Swift siempre me pareció tan bella ?? y la Taylor's version es asdffghjkl ?? - janeisdelicate : RT @notmyhomeland13: Stream This Love TV, ma non dimenticate mai che il primo è stato lui ?? #CessutsCivilWar -
L'estate nei tuoi occhi: Il teaser trailer del nuovo teen drama di PrimePerché non lascerò che accada" dice la voce fuori campo di Belly nella clip accompagnata musicalmente da This Love (Taylor's Version) , nuovo singolo dell'affermata Taylor Swift . Scopri Prime Video
2Step: il testo dell'inedita collaborazione di Ed Sheeran ft. Ultimo...of my stress right down Help me get it off my chest and out Into the ether with the rest of this ...to the place where the music plays And then We'll go all night Two - steppin' with the woman I love ...
- This Love: Taylor Swift pubblica la sua Taylor’s Version ZON
- Taylor Swift - This Love (Taylor's Version): audio, testo e traduzione Gingergeneration.it
- This Love (Taylor’s Version) di Taylor Swift nel trailer della serie The Summer I Turned Pretty, su Prime a giugno OptiMagazine
- The Summer I Turned Pretty: This Love di Taylor Swift nel trailer della nuova serie di Amazon Prime Video FilmPost.it
- The Summer I Turned Pretty, Taylor Swift sul trailer: 'Grazie per aver messo il mio brano' Everyeye Serie TV
Brentford vs Southampton LIVE: All the latest scores, updates and team news from Premier League clashBRENTFORD host Southampton in the Premier League with both sides looking for one more win to be assured of top flight survival. Since going on a fantastic run in February, Ralf Hasenhuttl’s ...
Want to Retire Rich Here's the Tough-Love AnswerMost Americans aren't saving enough to meet their retirement goals. Boosting your investment returns can be helpful, but that alone won't be enough to get most people to a large enough retirement ...
This LoveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : This Love