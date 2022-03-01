Tundra Technical Solutions Joins Forces with LiveHire to Deliver Innovative Direct Sourcing Solutions plus Advance Women in STEM Careers (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tundra Technical Solutions, a global staffing leader hiring diverse talent for the world's most recognizable brands, has formed a strategic partnership with LiveHire (LVH: ASX), a global award-winning Direct Sourcing and total talent technology provider, to Deliver contingent Direct Sourcing Solutions plus create a global community for Women seeking Careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and related fields. Tundra is the longest-standing talent curator in North America for contingent Direct Sourcing programs. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
