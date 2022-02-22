$20,000+ in Prize Money For Winners of First Global Smart-NFT Creation Contest by VIMworld.com (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today VIMworld.com announced its First-ever Global VIM Producer Contest, offering an exciting opportunity for artists and NFT producers Globally to join. The top few Winners, chosen by community vote, will share a pool of over ~$20,000 USD, where the #1 winner will take home ~$13,000 USD and will have their Smart NFT along with its background story to be incorporated into VIMworld Open-Metaverse. VIMworld aims to build an Open-Metaverse utilizing the proprietary Smart NFT technology they've created. An Open-Metaverse that is inclusive to everyone and appealing to all NFT projects. In keeping with the tradition of empowering all voices of our community, this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
