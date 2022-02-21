SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Thor | Love and Thunder | il set LEGO svela delle anticipazioni sul villain Gorr

Thor Love
Il villain Gorr debutterà nel MCU con il film Thor: Love and Thunder e le immagini del set LEGO regalano ...

Il villain Gorr debutterà nel MCU con il film Thor: Love and Thunder e le immagini del set LEGO regalano delle interessanti anticipazioni. Le anticipazioni riguardanti Thor: Love and Thunder continuano ad arrivare dal merchandise e il set LEGO regala ora degli spoiler riguardanti i villain coinvolti nella storia. Le immagini mostrano infatti anche Gorr, ruolo affidato a Christian Bale, e l'arma che utilizzerà nel film. Le foto del set LEGO dedicato alla particolare barca trascinata dalle capre ritraggono anche Gorr, il possessore della necrospada All-Black affidato all'attore Christian Bale, che gli ...
Thor: Love and Thunder, il set LEGO svela delle anticipazioni sul villain Gorr

Le anticipazioni riguardanti Thor: Love and Thunder continuano ad arrivare dal merchandise e il set LEGO regala ora degli spoiler riguardanti i villain coinvolti nella storia. Le immagini mostrano infatti anche Gorr , ruolo ...

