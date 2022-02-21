Paramount do it better (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Paramount, ora si viaggia in streaming L’Economia del Corriere della sera, pagina 29, di Maria Elena Zanini. C’è un concetto che riassume bene, secondo Raffaele Annecchino, presidente e amministratore delegato dell’International Networks, Studios and Streaming di Paramount (ex ViacomCbs), quello che è il business dell’entertainment, ed è «trasformazione». Un concetto che si adatta senza difficoltà anche al percorso professionale del manager italiano. Classe 1971, una laurea in Economia all’European Business School di Londra, una carriera cominciata a 22 anni in Turner International, per poi arrivare nel 1997 in MTV Networks International, nella galassia Viacom dove, nei successivi 23 anni ha ricoperto posizioni apicali nei più diversi settori del network, fino all’ultima trasformazione, a dicembre 2020, che lo ha reso responsabile dell’intero network ...Leggi su tvzoom
