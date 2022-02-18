Focus on sustainability: Sedus sets an example furnishing CAMPUS GERMANY at Expo 2020 Dubai (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - DOGERN, GERMANY, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The German Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Focuses on the subtheme of sustainability. At the Expo, the motto says it all: The exhibition is pursuing the ambitious goal of becoming one of the most sustainable Expos ever. In addition to the generation and use of clean energy, water consumption is reduced by using intelligent systems. Sedus is supporting this important message: "For us, sustainability is not just an empty cliché that we adorn ourselves with – it is deeply rooted in our DNA," explains Ernst Holzapfel, Head of Marketing at Sedus Stoll AG. "It is not only because of comfort and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GTT: 2021 full - year results: Solid earnings at high - end of annual targets; excellent commercial performance; GTT has a record order book ......increasingly important in a segment that is expected to grow with the increasing sustainability of ... GTT maintains a tireless focus on R&D to meet its customers' energy transition needs and the ...
Fisker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results'2022 has kicked off at an amazing pace, with continued laser focus on delivery of the Fisker Ocean ...customer reaction to the Fisker Ocean's design and an enthusiastic response to its sustainability ...
edie's next masterclass to focus on fleet electrification on the road to net-zeroThe transition to EVs is well underway and is accelerating, but must still happen more rapidly – and the focus must not solely be on cars ... energy managers and sustainability professionals with the ...
Need to bridge global infra funding gap, develop innovative financing mechanisms: FM at G20 meetshe supported the efforts being made for scaling up the sustainable finance instruments, with a focus on improving accessibility and affordability. "Sharing her perspectives on #infrastructure, FM Smt ...
