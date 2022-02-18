Call of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaIL VIDEOGAME PER IMPARARE IL CODING ENTRA IN UNA SCUOLA PRIMARIAUltime Blog

Focus on sustainability | Sedus sets an example furnishing CAMPUS GERMANY at Expo 2020 Dubai

Focus sustainability
- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - DOGERN, GERMANY, Feb. 18, 2022 ...

Focus on sustainability: Sedus sets an example furnishing CAMPUS GERMANY at Expo 2020 Dubai (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - DOGERN, GERMANY, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The German Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Focuses on the subtheme of sustainability. At the Expo, the motto says it all: The exhibition is pursuing the ambitious goal of becoming one of the most sustainable Expos ever. In addition to the generation and use of clean energy, water consumption is reduced by using intelligent systems. Sedus is supporting this important message: "For us, sustainability is not just an empty cliché that we adorn ourselves with – it is deeply rooted in our DNA," explains Ernst Holzapfel, Head of Marketing at Sedus Stoll AG. "It is not only because of comfort and ...
