SCCE to Provide Virtual Education and Networking Opportunities for the European Compliance Community

- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is ...

 Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is thrilled to be celebrating ten years of the European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI)—an annual Educational and Networking event created to support practitioners as they maintain a global Compliance and ethics programme. With the current restrictions due to COVID-19, we have converted the European Compliance and Ethics Institute to a 100% Virtual conference to be held 22–23 March 2022. Attendees will be able to hear directly from today's Compliance and ethics leaders on the latest solutions to their Compliance challenges and strategies to mitigate risk within in their ...
Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves over 6,700 members in 100+ countries around the globe. SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, ...

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is thrilled to be celebrating ten years of the European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI)—an annual ...
