Four months left to IVS 2022!

We look forward to welcoming you on May 25th > 26th at the Bergamo Exhibition Centre to the 4th ...

Four months left to IVS 2022! (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) We look forward to welcoming you on May 25th > 26th at the Bergamo Exhibition Centre to the 4th edition of the show, dedicated to industrial valves and flow control solutions. IVS is a real Information Hub, where you can keep up-to-date with market trends, meet the global key-players, the manufacturing excellence and look for the latest technology innovations. Thanks to the combination of high-quality exhibitors and highly focused conferences, you will have the opportunity to increase your business. IVS 2022 is a must-attend event. Stay tuned and get involved in our network! DISCOVER MORE
