NEC Laboratories Europe achieves breakthrough in smart surface technology for 5G and beyond wireless connectivity

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Laboratories Europe achieves a major milestone ...

NEC Laboratories Europe achieves a major milestone in advancing wireless communications by developing the first working prototype of a fully passive smart surface. This paves the way for the manufacture of smart surfaces and the introduction of low latency, 5G cellular services by controlling and delivering strong and consistent wireless signals in open spaces. wireless signals are inherently unstable in large environments: limited signal strength and objects within wireless zones affect signal range and interfere with device connectivity. This can affect the operation of existing applications, and is slowing the implementation of ...
NEC Laboratories Europe raggiunge un importante traguardo nello sviluppo delle superfici intelligenti per la connettività wireless 5G e 6G

HEIDELBERG, Germania, 25 gennaio 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Laboratories Europe raggiunge un importante traguardo nel progresso delle comunicazioni ...
