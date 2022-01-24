“Netflix in pressing con Harry e Meghan: che fine hanno fatto i documentari che dovevano produrre?” (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Facile stipulare contratti milionari, un po’ meno poi onorarli. È in estrema sintesi quello che sta capitato al principe Harry e la moglie Meghan Markle, che ora hanno Netflix alle calcagna. Il colosso dello streaming reclama infatti i documentari e la serie tv per cui ha pagato 150 milioni di dollari ai Duchi di Sussex. O quantomeno questo è quello che sostiene l’Express, secondo cui la coppia non sta rispettando gli impegni presi e Netflix inizia a mostrare segnali di impazienza: “Netflix sta mettendo i Sussex sotto pressione. Vuole che producano contenuti ma vuole anche la garanzia che quei contenuti avranno un vasto pubblico“, scrive il tabloid britannico. A conferma di queste indiscrezioni porta ad esempio il “caso” Spotify: Harry e ...Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
