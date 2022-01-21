Apple Taps Zhang Meng for Chinese New Year Film ‘The Comeback’

(Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022)has tapped mainlanddirectorfor “The Comeback,” a heartwarmingthat is releasing in time for the Lunar Newholidays. It was shot entirely using the latest iPhone devices. The company’sNewmovie tradition is now into its fifth edition.’s 2021“Nian” was shot by “The L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Apple Taps

Tom's Hardware Italia

... SE &Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com - see live prices on a wide range ofwatches Want ... Continua a leggere The Women Veterans Interactive FoundationMedallia to Help Turn Women ...... podcast interview or event to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and more platforms with just a fewon ... The Mevo Multicam app can be downloaded for free from theApp Store and Google Play Store. ...Apple has tapped mainland Chinese director Zhang Meng for “The Comeback,” a heartwarming film that is releasing in time for the Lunar New Year holidays. It was shot entirely using the latest iPhone ...Long-time Apple spokesperson Kristin Huguet Quayle has replaced Stella Low as the company's head of worldwide corporate communications, effective immediately.