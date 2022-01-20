Cotton Fantasy - A brand-new adventure Nuovo trailerROCCAT, PRESENTA GLI AURICOLARI DA GAMING SYN BUDS CORE5 curiosità sul mondo della rouletteRainbow Six Extraction Recensione PS5Inflazione 2022 calerà gradualmenteNo Vax su Telegram : minacce al premier DraghiBarricati in casa a Viareggio : arrestati Gianluigi Ragoni e padre ...Green pass da parrucchieri e estetistiLo tradiva con la madre : Mariangela Losurdo gli spara in testa ...Viveva ai Parioli e aveva 3 Ferrari : Oggi vive in un'auto a FirenzeUltime Blog

DAPPER LABS AND UFC LAUNCH 'UFC STRIKE': AN ALL NEW NFT EXPERIENCE FOR MMA FANS EVERYWHERE (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Exclusive Digital Collectible EXPERIENCE will Feature Iconic Moments and Thrilling Video Highlights from Epic UFC Fights First Pack to Drop on Sunday, January 23 VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and DAPPER LABS, makers of NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY, today announced the official LAUNCH of their highly anticipated NFT collectible product, UFC STRIKE.  The all-new collectible EXPERIENCE, available to FANS starting at 2 pm ET/ 11 am PT on Sunday, January 23, will for the first time give MMA FANS the opportunity to own the most epic, talked-about fight moments in the history of UFC.  LAUNCHing first as an open drop of 200,000 total packs, UFC ...
