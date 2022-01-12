Infosys: Revenue guidance for FY22 revised upwards to 19.5%-20.0%, powered by sequential growth of 7.0% in Q3 (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) Differentiated digital and cloud capabilities drive broad-based growth; healthy operating margins at 23.5% BENGALURU, India, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered strong Q3 performance with sequential growth of 7.0% in a seasonally weak quarter and year-on-year growth of 21.5% in constant currency. growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust, with digital transformation rapidly scaling across verticals and regions. Large deal wins accelerated with TCV of $2.53 billion in Q3. Operating margin for the quarter was healthy at 23.5%, with Free Cash Flow conversion at 92.6%. Our talent strategy continued to be a key focus area marked by efforts to further strengthen ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered strong Q3 performance with sequential growth of 7.0% in a seasonally weak quarter and year-on-year growth of 21.5% in constant currency. growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust, with digital transformation rapidly scaling across verticals and regions. Large deal wins accelerated with TCV of $2.53 billion in Q3. Operating margin for the quarter was healthy at 23.5%, with Free Cash Flow conversion at 92.6%. Our talent strategy continued to be a key focus area marked by efforts to further strengthen ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Revenue
Pandemic Speeds Up Digital Transformation Plans as Enterprises Mount Responses to Rapid Changes...archetype seek to implement new services to enhance customer experience or generate more revenue. ... Among the providers ISG evaluated, Atos, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, LTI, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are ...
Nordic Enterprises Prove Digital Leadership With Transformations to Compete in Post - Pandemic World...able to offer ready - to - deploy solutions specifically for retail have increased their revenue ... BCG, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, Infosys, LTI, McKinsey, PwC, Siemens and T - Systems are named as ...
Infosys ups guidance, posts 12% rise in Q3 net to Rs 5,809 crIT services major Infosys continued to maintain its growth trajectory as it met street expectations even as the company revised its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2022 to 19.5 per cent to 20 per ...
Infosys Q3 Results: Net Profit Increases to Rs 5,809 croreIndia’s second-largest information technology company Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,809 crore, against Rs 5,197 crore during the same period last year.
Infosys RevenueSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Revenue