LTI Partners with Securonix & Snowflake to Strengthen Cybersecurity Offerings (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Collaboration to augment LTI's Active XDR Platform MUMBAI, India, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Larsen &; Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has partnered with Securonix, a leader in next-gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) company, and Snowflake, a leader in secure cloud workload to Strengthen its Cybersecurity Offerings. The Partnership will power LTI's Active eXtended Detection &; Response platform (Active XDR) for early detection of internal and external threats, contextualizing and combating threats with advanced intelligence-led hunting operations, and automating incident response time. LTI Active XDR uses a secluded data ...
