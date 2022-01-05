Ruby Soho: “Il titolo TBS sta elevando la nostra divisione ad un livello superiore” (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Fin dal debutto della compagnia, la divisione femminile è sempre stata vista come il punto debole della AEW ed è stata oggetto di diverse critiche. Ma nel corso del tempo la AEW ha lavorato per migliorare la categoria ed elevarla, una possibile svolta per la divisione femminile può essere proprio l’ AEW TBS Women’s Championship, che verrà assegnato nella finale del torneo stanotte a Dynamite, dove si affronteranno Ruby Soho e Jade Cargill. Un torneo che eleva la divisione Intervistata dal New York Post la Soho ha descritto come il torneo e altri incontri, come il brutale street fight match visto nell’edizione New Year’s Smash di Rampage, stanno aiutando la divisione a crescere ogni settimana. Ruby Soho ha detto: “Penso ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2021, un nuovo campione e un nuovo debutto... MJF, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix e The Icon Sting (acquistate la sua nuova t - shirt su Amazon) e gli ultimi incredibili ingressi nel roster: CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole e Ruby Soho. Puntando ...
La card di AEW Full Gear 2021: Kenny Omega vs Adam 'Hangman' Page per il titolo... Brandi Rhodes, MJF, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix e The Icon Sting (acquistate la sua nuova t - shirt su Amazon) e gli ultimi incredibili ingressi nel roster: CM Punk, Bryan Danielson e Ruby Soho. ...
Ruby Soho ha sconfitto Nyla Rose ad AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Wrestling
Ruby Soho Weighs In On Big Swole & Tony Khan ControversyBig Swole, ex-AEW wrestler, made headlines by attacking Tony Khan publicly. She stated that AEW wasn't at all racially diverse enough. Of course, Tony ...
Ruby Soho Gives “Personal Perspective” On Big Swole And Tony KhanRuby Soho has looked ahead to how the brand new TBS Championship, and the impact it can have on AEW's women's division.
