Ruby Soho | “Il titolo TBS sta elevando la nostra divisione ad un livello superiore”

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Fin dal debutto della compagnia, lafemminile è sempre stata vista come il punto debole della AEW ed è stata oggetto di diverse critiche. Ma nel corso del tempo la AEW ha lavorato per migliorare la categoria ed elevarla, una possibile svolta per lafemminile può essere proprio l’ AEW TBS Women’s Championship, che verrà assegnato nella finale del torneo stanotte a Dynamite, dove si affronterannoe Jade Cargill. Un torneo che eleva laIntervistata dal New York Post laha descritto come il torneo e altri incontri, come il brutale street fight match visto nell’edizione New Year’s Smash di Rampage, stanno aiutando laa crescere ogni settimana.ha detto: “Penso ...

Advertising

Michele27040518 : @slightlycunty1 @_Ruby_Soho Tettona meravigliosa delizia giochiamo insieme con le tue Tettone - Michele27040518 : @slightlycunty1 @_Ruby_Soho Certo amore mio facciamo una bella doccia insieme - rossi_matienzo : @_Ruby_Soho @Oceanrene1 Bella - CristianDeCrig1 : @Autumnsworldd @_Ruby_Soho Ciao tesoro sei bellissima viso dolcissimo che lato b fantastico tutto da baciare e leccarlo - _Ruby_Soho : RT @VENEMOURA: add me on snap @ ????????????_?? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ruby Soho

The Shield Of Wrestling

... MJF, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix e The Icon Sting (acquistate la sua nuova t - shirt su Amazon) e gli ultimi incredibili ingressi nel roster: CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole e. Puntando ...... Brandi Rhodes, MJF, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix e The Icon Sting (acquistate la sua nuova t - shirt su Amazon) e gli ultimi incredibili ingressi nel roster: CM Punk, Bryan Danielson e. ...Big Swole, ex-AEW wrestler, made headlines by attacking Tony Khan publicly. She stated that AEW wasn't at all racially diverse enough. Of course, Tony ...Ruby Soho has looked ahead to how the brand new TBS Championship, and the impact it can have on AEW's women's division.