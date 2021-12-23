Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

LumiraDx COVID-19 & Flu A B Rapid Antigen Test Achieves CE Marking

- Rapid microfluidic immunofluorescence assay for use with the LumiraDx Platform intended for the ...

LumiraDx COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test Achieves CE Marking (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) - Rapid microfluidic immunofluorescence assay for use with the LumiraDx Platform intended for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B viral Antigen - Results in 12 minutes or less from sample application, aids in fast clinical decision-making at point of care (POC), helping to inform treatment decisions and prevent the further spread of infection - Available on the same POC Platform as LumiraDx's high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen, COVID-19 Antibody, COVID-19 Pool, INR and D-dimer Tests*  LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced its SARS-CoV-2 &; Flu ...
