LumiraDx COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test Achieves CE Marking (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) - Rapid microfluidic immunofluorescence assay for use with the LumiraDx Platform intended for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B viral Antigen - Results in 12 minutes or less from sample application, aids in fast clinical decision-making at point of care (POC), helping to inform treatment decisions and prevent the further spread of infection - Available on the same POC Platform as LumiraDx's high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen, COVID-19 Antibody, COVID-19 Pool, INR and D-dimer Tests* LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced its SARS-CoV-2 &; Flu ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced its SARS-CoV-2 &; Flu ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LumiraDx COVIDVariante Omicron, Andreoni: "Ondata contagi solo all'inizio" Lifestyleblog
Viva Wallet acquires 33.5% stake in 'N7 mobile' software development companyViva Wallet, a European neobank with local presence in 23 countries through branches, acquired today the 33.5% of Polish N7 mobile, a niche software development ...
DxTerity Diagnostics Announces "A Safe and Joyful 2022 Program" for Its PCR-Based Covid-19 TestIn response to President Biden's urging that Americans go forward with their holiday plans, DxTerity Diagnostics announced today, it is offering a 20% off on its saliva-based at-home PCR Covid-19 test ...
LumiraDx COVIDSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LumiraDx COVID