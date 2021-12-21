WWE: Dolph Ziggler è il primo contendente al titolo US (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Dolph Ziggler è il nuovo contendente numero uno per il WWE United States Championship, attualmente detenuto da Damien Priest. Durante l’ultimo episodio di RAW abbiamo visto Priest e Ziggler scontrarsi in un match non titolato con in palio una title shot per quest’ultimo, appena due settimane dopo l’ultima difesa titolata di Priest contro Robert Roode. L’intervento esterno Durante il match abbiamo visto l’interferenza di Roode, che ha attaccato Priest facendolo cadere fuori dal ring. Priest si è poi ripreso e ha avuto uno dei suoi sempre più comuni attacchi di rabbia, inseguendo Roode e attaccandolo ripetutamente. Nel frattempo, il conteggio dell’arbitro è arrivato a 10 e il match è stato ufficialmente vinto da Ziggler. L’annuncio ufficiale Successivamente, è stato ufficializzato ...Leggi su zonawrestling
