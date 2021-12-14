FIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Ultime Blog

Dark Elevation 13 12 2021 – Episodio 41

Dark Elevation
Inizia una nuova settimana e facciamo i conti col primo show settimanale della All Elite ...

Dark Elevation 13.12.2021 – Episodio 41 (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Inizia una nuova settimana e facciamo i conti col primo show settimanale della All Elite Wrestling. Di solito quello che ottiene meno match e buona parte dell’interesse visto che viene registrato prima della messa in onda di Dynamite. In questa occasione rivediamo Thunder Rosa, Tony Nese, il Gunn Clubb, Emi Sakura e tanti altri. Andiamo a vedere i risultati! Risultati Dark Elevation: Thunder Rosa batte Gabby Ortiz Red Velvet & Kris Statlander battono Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio Gunn Club battono Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano & Jack Tomlinson Emi Sakura (w/ Mei Suruga) batte Notorious Mimi Anthony Ogogo (w/ The Factory) batte Jaden Valo Santana & Ortiz battono Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone Tony Nese batte Alex Reynolds
