Dark Elevation 13.12.2021 – Episodio 41 (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Inizia una nuova settimana e facciamo i conti col primo show settimanale della All Elite Wrestling. Di solito quello che ottiene meno match e buona parte dell’interesse visto che viene registrato prima della messa in onda di Dynamite. In questa occasione rivediamo Thunder Rosa, Tony Nese, il Gunn Clubb, Emi Sakura e tanti altri. Andiamo a vedere i risultati! Risultati Dark Elevation: Thunder Rosa batte Gabby Ortiz Red Velvet & Kris Statlander battono Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio Gunn Club battono Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano & Jack Tomlinson Emi Sakura (w/ Mei Suruga) batte Notorious Mimi Anthony Ogogo (w/ The Factory) batte Jaden Valo Santana & Ortiz battono Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone Tony Nese batte Alex Reynolds Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
wethewrestling : AEW: I risultati di “Dark: Elevation” del 13/12 - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #AEWDarkElevation #TSOW // #TSOS - SpazioWrestling : AEW: Rivelati tutti i match che vedremo a Dark: Elevation (13 dicembre) #AEW #Dark - wethewrestling : AEW: I risultati di “Dark: Elevation” del 6/12 - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #AEWDarkElevation #TSOW // #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dark Elevation
Svelate le nomination per la 64esima edizione dei Grammy Awards2 Best Rock Performance AC/DC " Shot in the Dark Black Pumas " Know You Better (Live From Capitol ... Group Therapy " Help CeCe Winans " Never Lost Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music " Wait On You ...
Grammy Awards 2022: sul podio delle nomination Batiste, Bieber e Billie Eilish2 Best Rock Performance AC/DC " Shot in the Dark Black Pumas " Know You Better (Live From Capitol ... Group Therapy " Help CeCe Winans " Never Lost Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music " Wait on You ...
- AEW Dark Elevation Risultati 13-12-2021 The Shield Of Wrestling
- AEW: Risultati e video AEW Dark: Elevation 13-12-2021 SpazioWrestling.it
- VIDEO: AEW Dark: Elevation del 13.12.2021 Zona Wrestling
- VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 13 12 2021 Zazoom Blog
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
AEW Dark: Elevation Results: WWE Hall of Famer in action, Thunder Rosa sends message to top heel, Tony Nese steals showA distraction from Mei Suruga allowed Emi Sakura to get the early advantage in the AEW Elevation match. The Japanese veteran tossed Mimi around and delivered missile chops in the corner.
Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi on AEW Dark: ElevationA distraction from Mei Suruga allowed Emi Sakura to get the early advantage in the AEW Elevation match. The Japanese veteran tossed Mimi around and delivered missile chops in the corner.
Dark ElevationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dark Elevation