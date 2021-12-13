CGTN Graphics | How do Americans view U S wars?

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/When America launched combat operations in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, public support for the decision ran as high as 93 percent. Fast-forward to today and the war's enormous human and financial costs have caused a substantial shift in American public opinion. According to a Gallup poll conducted just before the final withdrawal, 47 percent now believe the invasion was a mistake. Over the past two decades, the numbers have fluctuated, though most were still generally positive toward U.S. operations in Afghanistan. An even split was seen for the first time in 2014, with tilts into opposition in 2015 and 2019. According to the Costs of War Project conducted by the Watson Institute at Brown University, the war has caused 46,319 civilian deaths. The New York Times has reported that in the first half of 2019 alone, U.S. bombs led to ...