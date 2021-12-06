Sonata Software recognized for its market-leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - BANGALORE, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company, has been recognised by three leading global analyst firms for its market-leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 over the years including 2021. IDC had recently named Sonata Software as a "Major Player" in the IDC marketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (November 2021). In its PEAK Matrix® assessment, Everest Group classified Sonata Software as a "Major Contender", alongside other leading companies. The assessment argues that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
