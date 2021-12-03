Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) HANG, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/On December 2nd, 2021, Chinese cosmetics brandreleased theof, performed by(Charlie) in five languages. As global celebrity endorser ofwill have more collaborations in bringing the brand story to the world. Theis a new interpretation of the original ChineseHua Xizi released last year. Theis composed by acclaimed lyricist Vincent Fang and musician Yu-peng Chen and ...