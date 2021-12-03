Florasis releases the international version of theme song with popular singer Zhou Shen (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) HANGZhou, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On December 2nd, 2021, Chinese cosmetics brand Florasis released the international version of theme song Florasis, performed by popular singer Zhou Shen (Charlie Zhou) in five languages. As global celebrity endorser of Florasis, Zhou Shen will have more collaborations in bringing the brand story to the world. The international version is a new interpretation of the original Chinese theme song Hua Xizi released last year. The song is composed by acclaimed lyricist Vincent Fang and musician Yu-peng Chen and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On December 2nd, 2021, Chinese cosmetics brand Florasis released the international version of theme song Florasis, performed by popular singer Zhou Shen (Charlie Zhou) in five languages. As global celebrity endorser of Florasis, Zhou Shen will have more collaborations in bringing the brand story to the world. The international version is a new interpretation of the original Chinese theme song Hua Xizi released last year. The song is composed by acclaimed lyricist Vincent Fang and musician Yu-peng Chen and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Florasis releases
Florasis releases the international version of theme song with popular singer Zhou ShenOn December 2nd, 2021, Chinese cosmetics brand Florasis released the international version of theme song Florasis, performed by popular singer Zhou Shen (Charlie Zhou) in five languages. As global ...
Florasis releasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Florasis releases