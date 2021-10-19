ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileUltime Blog

Biobeat Expands Access of Wearable Cuffless 24 Hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Device to Consumers

World's First BP Cuffless Device - Now Available For Consumers PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 ...

Biobeat Expands Access of Wearable Cuffless 24 Hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Device to Consumers

World's First BP Cuffless Device - Now Available For Consumers PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Biobeat, a global leader in Wearable remote patient monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that it has made its new Wearable and Ambulatory Blood Pressure chest-monitoring Device Accessible to Consumers. Launched in May 2021 for providers, the consumer-focused Device can now be purchased from the Biobeat website. The Biobeat disposable Wearable chest-monitor includes an easy and intuitive patient self-set-up, requiring no assistance from a clinician or technician and can be used ...
