Huawei Digital Power lights up Dubai and calls for collective efforts for low-carbon | smart society

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021), UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/has concluded its GlobalSummit 2021 in, UAE, with more than 500 participants from 67 countries attending. As the world prioritizesneutrality and post-pandemic recovery, the summit aimed to inspireaction towards building a low-andered bytechnologies. In the keynote speech, Charles Yang, SVP ofand President of Global Marketing Sales and Services at, said: "neutrality has become a global consensus ...