Maxeon Solar Technologies Teams Up with Reenpro to Bring Industry Leading Solar Solutions to the Baltic Region (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) - Partnership Aims to Lead the Baltics to a Greener Future SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announces that they have selected Reenpro as their first local distributor in Lithuania and Latvia. The partnership follows the success of Reenpro's initial collaboration with Maxeon as an authorized installation partner. Under the new distribution agreement, Reenpro will sell SunPower-branded modules, including the new AC modules, from Maxeon Solar Technologies for a growing base of both residential and commercial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announces that they have selected Reenpro as their first local distributor in Lithuania and Latvia. The partnership follows the success of Reenpro's initial collaboration with Maxeon as an authorized installation partner. Under the new distribution agreement, Reenpro will sell SunPower-branded modules, including the new AC modules, from Maxeon Solar Technologies for a growing base of both residential and commercial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxeon Solar
A Singapore il governo è greenA maggio il gruppo Maxeon Solar Technologies ha presentato i suoi moduli fotovoltaici adesivi, un sistema che permetterà di installare i pannelli come si fa con un album di figurine. Singapore sarà ...
Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends its AC Energy Solutions Portfolio Further Advancing its "Beyond the Panel" StrategyThe new Performance 3 AC panel will complement existing Maxeon AC offering SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announces the extension of its AC Energy Solutions with the launch of the new Performance 3 AC ...
Maxeon, celle e pannelli fotovoltaici al passo coi tempi EnergMagazine
Maxeon SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maxeon Solar