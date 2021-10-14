CGTN: Xi Jinping unveils new measures at COP15 to strive for a beautiful China (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Beijing on Tuesday unveiled an array of measures to continue the country's endeavor to build a beautiful China as the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is held in Kunming, capital of southwest China'sYunnan Province. Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," COP15 is the first global conference convened by the United Nations highlighting ecological civilization, a philosophy proposed by China. Biodiversity fund, national parks and plans to achieve carbon goals China will take the lead by investing 1.5 billion yuan (about $233 million) to establish the Kunming Biodiversity Fund. Chinese President Xi ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Il dilemma di Usa e Cina e il rischio di una guerra senza vincitori“Se combattiamo, perdiamo entrambi”, ha detto l’ambasciatore cinese negli Usa, Qin Gang, nel corso di un’intervista alla Cgtn. La “provincia ribelle” è supportata dagli Stati Uniti (ma non riconosciut ...
