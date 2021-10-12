French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) PARIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Leading European player, IN Groupe is a trusted partner and a moral guarantee to support citizen identity transformation and corporate assets. Seamless, fast and Secure Border Crossings, a main concern for countries Countries are constantly increasing their requirements Border controls management, particularly through new regulations. Border crossing must be balanced between high security and a seamless and quick process. In Europe, this will result in the control of people travelling in the Schengen area, whether they are Europeans or not, with or without a visa. Thus, it is important to anticipate and provide efficient long-term solutions involving physical and digital identities, while guaranteeing the conditions necessary to protect the
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More SecureTrusted partner of countries in the exercising of their sovereignty, IN Groupe has joined forces with French start - up Datakalab to develop a unique intelligent technological solution for automated ...
