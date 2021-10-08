Unifiedpost Group: Publication of a Transparency Notification (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) ... reaching over 980,000 SMEs and more than 2,500 Corporates across its platform today. Noteworthy ...statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost on the markets in which it is ...Leggi su 01net
Unifiedpost Group: Publication of a Transparency NotificationDisclosure made pursuant to the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings LA HULPE, Belgium-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) has received a transparency notification dated 6 October 2021. This transparency notification indicates that NN Group N. V. ...
La fintech europea Unifiedpost pronta a rilevare la milanese Digithera BeBeez
