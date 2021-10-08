Romics: il padiglione n.8 targato Mkers e un successoHouse of Ashes: Il destino dei protagonisti è nelle tue maniTV BRAVIA XR: Perfect for PlayStation 5GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle vendite di carichi speciali Apex Legends celebra Halloween con l'evento 'Mostri Dentro'Controller Wireless e Cuffie stereo per il 20° anniversario di XboxLa lotta alle disuguaglianze e il protagonismo dei ragazzi e delle ...Fire TV Stick 4K Max da oggi disponibileSeagate presenta nuovi SSD Game Drive per Xbox LANCIO DA RECORD DI FIFA 22Ultime Blog

Evolution Mallorca Film Festival Reveals Line-Up for In-Person 10th Edition

Evolution Mallorca
Evolution Mallorca Film Festival Reveals Line-Up for In-Person 10th Edition (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) After a pandemic induced 2020 hybrid Edition, the 10th Edition of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival will take place as a wholly in-Person event. The Festival will open with Benito Zambrano’s Mallorca-set literary adaptation “Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” (Spain). Zambrano will be present with principal cast. It will close with the world premiere L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
