Evolution Mallorca Film Festival Reveals Line-Up for In-Person 10th Edition

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) After a pandemic induced 2020 hybrid, theof theInternationalwill take place as a wholly in-event. Thewill open with Benito Zambrano’s-set literary adaptation “Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” (Spain). Zambrano will be present with principal cast. It will close with the world premiere L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.