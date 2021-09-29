Mechanical Technology Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over - Allotment Option in Preferred Stock Offering (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) ('MTI Instruments'), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it closed the issuance and sale of an additional 86,585 shares (the "Option Shares") of its 9.0% ...Leggi su padovanews
Mechanical Technology - Incorporated Announces Initial Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock
Univest Securities - LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology - Incorporated ...
Mechanical Technology - Incorporated Announces Trading in Preferred Stock Commencing Today
Mechanical Technology Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over - Allotment Option in Preferred Stock OfferingALBANY, N. Y., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via NewMediaWire Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ('EcoChain'), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI ...
