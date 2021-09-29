Green Loan da 162,5 mln per Torre Libeskind a Milano (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Intesa Sanpaolo (Divisione IMI Corporate & Investment Banking) e UniCredit hanno agito in qualità di mandated lead arrangers nel finanziamento Green Loan di 162,5 ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Green Loan da 162,5 mln per Torre Libeskind a MilanoBNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Intesa Sanpaolo (Divisione IMI Corporate & Investment Banking) e UniCredit hanno agito in qualità di mandated lead arrangers nel finanziamento Green Loan di 162,5 milioni di euro a favore di Fondo Rubens, fondo immobiliare riservato, gestito da Generali Real Estate SGR e proprietario della Torre Libeskind a Milano. Lo si legge in una nota ...
ECB. Firms and banks to benefit from early adoption of green policiesThe results show that firms and banks clearly benefit from adopting green policies early on to ... The expected losses on corporate loan portfolios are shown to rise significantly over time, driven by ...
