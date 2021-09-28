EDM Council launches Cloud Data Management Capabilities Framework to Ensure Trusted Best Practices for Accelerating Cloud

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021)CDMC is a comprehensive assessment and certification, encompassing business, operations, and technologyforGroundbreaking new industry, collaboratively developed with over 100 industry-leading companies including AWS, Google, IBM, and Microsoft AzureCDMC incorporates 14 Key Automated Controls for protecting sensitiveNEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/EDM, a cross-industry trade association forand analytics, has published the...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EDM Council

emergency-live.com

Latest benchmark report from EDMC, OSTHUS, PwC Strategy& includes intel from 7 of top 10 Pharma companies globally NEW YORK, and AACHEN, Germany, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -, the cross - industry trade association for data management and analytics, along with OSTHUS and Strategy&, PwC's global strategy consulting business, have released the 2021...Latest benchmark report from EDMC, OSTHUS, PwC Strategy& includes intel from 7 of top 10 Pharma companies globally NEW YORK, and AACHEN, Germany, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -, the cross - industry trade association for data management and analytics, along with OSTHUS and Strategy&, PwC's global strategy consulting business, have released the 2021...