EDM Council launches Cloud Data Management Capabilities Framework to Ensure Trusted Best Practices for Accelerating Cloud

CDMC is a comprehensive assessment and certification Framework, encompassing business, operations, and technology Best Practices for Cloud Data Management

EDM Council launches Cloud Data Management Capabilities Framework to Ensure Trusted Best Practices for Accelerating Cloud (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021)

CDMC is a comprehensive assessment and certification Framework, encompassing business, operations, and technology Best Practices for Cloud Data Management

Groundbreaking new industry Framework, collaboratively developed with over 100 industry-leading companies including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure

CDMC incorporates 14 Key Automated Controls for protecting sensitive Data NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

EDM Council, a cross-industry trade association for Data Management and analytics, has published the Cloud Data ...
EDM Council Report Uncovers Major Evolution in Data Management Practices within Pharma / Life Sciences

EDM Council Report Uncovers Major Evolution in Data Management Practices within Pharma / Life Sciences

