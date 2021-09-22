PACCAR, Aurora and FedEx Launch Autonomous Truck Commercial Pilot (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) Starting today, PACCAR's Autonomously enabled Trucks configured with the Aurora Autonomous Driver will haul FedEx loads between Dallas and Houston, a 500 - mile round trip, along the I - 45 corridor. ...Leggi su 01net
PACCAR, Aurora and FedEx Launch Autonomous Truck Commercial PilotBusiness Wire Business Wire - 22 Settembre 2021 BELLEVUE, Wash. - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - PACCAR has teamed up with ...
PACCAR, Aurora and FedEx Launch Autonomous Truck Commercial PilotRowe Price Associates, among others, and is partnered with industry leaders including Toyota, Uber, Volvo, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Northern Texas. The ...
Aurora sbarca in Borsa coi camion a guida autonoma: ora vale 11 miliardi Forbes Italia
