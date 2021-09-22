Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) It was not immediately reported what crimes the man allegedly committed to have been placed under house arrest. .Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Man arrested
Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 touristsTRIESTE, SEP 22 - A 28 - year - old Slovenian man has been arrested after skipping house arrest to celebrate his birthday and allegedly raping two foreign tourists holidaying in Trieste, local sources said Wednesday. The two tourists are said to ...
Tobacconist 'steals' 500,000 euro scratch card from customerHe was searched but not arrested, sources said. The man did not have the winning card on him. The authorities have suspended the scratch card, meaning it cannot be cashed in, while investigators ...
