' Dramatic' wildfires in several Italian regions

(Di lunedì 2 agosto 2021) "There is a great deal of anxiety and it hurts even more today to see the skeletons of the trees. "The damage suffered yesterday is immeasurable". Civil Protection Department Chief Fabrizio Curcio ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dramatic wildfires

Civil Protection Department Chief Fabrizio Curcio said that Sunday had been "" with over 50 requests for interventions to tacklein central and southern Italy. Speaking to Mediaset ...Civil Protection Department Chief Fabrizio Curcio said that Sunday had been "" with over 50 requests for interventions to tacklein central and southern Italy. Speaking to Mediaset ...ROME, AUG 2 - After Sardinia and Sicily in recent weeks, Abruzzo has become the latest Italian region to be hit by devastating wildfires. "We still have dozens of people out of their homes, including ...