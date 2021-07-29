UiPath Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) Positioned highest for its ability to execute for third consecutive year NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise Automation software company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® ' Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation '* research report. UiPath was one of 18 vendors ...Leggi su 01net
About UiPath UiPath has a ...
