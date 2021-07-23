GWM POER Lure International Championship Closes, Creating All-scenario Life (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) BAODING, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On July 16, the first match of the 2021 GWM POER Lure International Championship closed successfully. The Championship attracted many highly-skilled Lure contestants and audiences from various circles of interest. Covered by more than 350 media and live-streamed across the Internet, the Championship became a hit. Lure fishing started in North America and has become a global popular competitive sport after 40 years' development. It is loved by fishing enthusiasts. Lure enthusiasts have to carry ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
