GWM POER Lure International Championship Closes | Creating All-scenario Life

BAODING, China, July 23, 2021

GWM POER Lure International Championship Closes, Creating All-scenario Life

On July 16, the first match of the 2021 GWM POER Lure International Championship closed successfully. The Championship attracted many highly-skilled Lure contestants and audiences from various circles of interest. Covered by more than 350 media and live-streamed across the Internet, the Championship became a hit. Lure fishing started in North America and has become a global popular competitive sport after 40 years' development. It is loved by fishing enthusiasts. Lure enthusiasts have to carry ...
GWM POER has a good reputation among the many professionals and authoritative media due to its stunning exterior design, excellent and smooth powertrain system and outstanding intelligent technology. ...

GWM POER wins both word of mouth and sales with stunning product strength

BAODING, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Recently, GWM POER, a quick seller of GWM, has been launched successively around the world and hit a new high in sales volume in April. According to VFACTS data, GWM POER accounted for 3% of total monthly ...
