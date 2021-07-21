Zona gialla Covid-19 : Green pass al chiuso e stato d'emergenza fino ...Júlia Hennessy Cayuela. : Morta influencer di 22 anni in moto col ...Sony presenta HT-A9, la nuova frontiera dell’audio surroundBack 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ultime Blog

Poda CEO Provides Update on Heated Tobacco Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poda LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (Poda or the Company) ...

Poda CEO Provides Update on Heated Tobacco Market (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Poda LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: Poda) (FSE: 99L) (OTCPINK: PodaF) is pleased to provide an Update from CEO Ryan Selby on the state of the global Heated Tobacco Market. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "With an ever-increasing focus on reduced-risk products, the global Tobacco industry continues to embrace Heated Tobacco products. International Tobacco giant Philip Morris International ("PMI"), maker of the IQOS (IQuit ...
Poda Enters Medical Device Market and Hires Chief Medical Officer

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I am very pleased to have received approval from the Board to enter the medical device market and to create the position of Chief Medical Officer for Poda. In addition to ...

Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

Nicholas Kaydsh has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of ... Nick is currently the founder and CEO of PharmAla Biotech. Prior to his work in the corporate sector, ...
