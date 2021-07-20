Ubisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaLa Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniUltime Blog

Eastman announces project with USAMP and PADNOS for fully circular recycling study in automotive market

New closed-loop technology will provide cost-effective solution to create new sustainable materials ...

Eastman announces project with USAMP and PADNOS for fully circular recycling study in automotive market (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) New closed-loop technology will provide cost-effective solution to create new sustainable materials from automotive plastic waste KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Eastman (NYSE: EMN) today announced a collaboration with the United States automotive Materials Partnership LLC (USAMP) and automotive recycler PADNOS for a concept feasibility study to demonstrate a closed-loop project to recycle automotive-industry mixed plastic waste in the automotive supply chain. USAMP is a ...
