WPI-MANA Demonstrates New GaN MEMS Resonator Is Temperature-stable up to 600 K

TSUKUBA, Japan, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team at WPI-MANA has demonstrated a highly ...

TSUKUBA, Japan, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A team at WPI-MANA has demonstrated a highly Temperature-stable GaN Resonator that boasts high-frequency stability, high Q factor and the potential for large-scale integration with silicon technology. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202107067299/ prw PI1fl ZGHe6me7.jpg) The finding could result in faster 5G electronics devices thanks to better integration of GaN-based micro-electromechanical and nano-electromechanical systems (MEMS/NEMS) with the current semiconductor technology. The GaN Resonator, fabricated on a ...
Go - to Guy for Ultra - Pure hBN Crystals Interview with WPI - MANA Researcher

Go - to Guy for Ultra - Pure hBN Crystals: Interview with WPI - MANA Researcher

MANA E - BULLETIN / FEATURE https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/feature.html MANA E - BULLETIN https://www.nims.go.jp/mana/ebulletin/
WPI-MANA Demonstrates New GaN MEMS Resonator Is Temperature-stable up to 600 K

TSUKUBA, Japan, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team at WPI-MANA has demonstrated a highly temperature-stable GaN resonator that boasts high-frequency ...
