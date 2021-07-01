Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

‘7 Days’ Review | A Lousy First Date Gets a COVID-19-Enforced Do-Over

Turns out love and hookup seekers aren’t the only ones who fib online. In the winning indie rom-com ...

Commenta
‘7 Days’ Review: A Lousy First Date Gets a COVID-19-Enforced Do-Over (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Turns out love and hookup seekers aren’t the only ones who fib online. In the winning indie rom-com “7 Days,” two mothers gin up glowing profiles for their children on an Indian marriage website. After a decidedly arid Date at a drought-dried reservoir, Ravi and Rita wind up at her rental home. Each of them stands within feet of the other, on the phone reporting how brilliantly the Date went to their inquisitive mothers. It comes as no surprise (romantic comedy or otherwise) that when Ravi meets Rita, the two realize quickly that maintaining those lies isn’t worth it. At least, keeping up the ruse between them isn’t sustainable. Karan Soni portrays Ravi, ...
