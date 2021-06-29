Sheer Markets launches new MT5 WebTrader (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sheer Markets, a recently established financial institution that offers live streaming of NDF CFDs and EM currencies, announced the launch of their MT5 WebTrader as an addition to their platform toolkit for their traders. This includes both the desktop version of MT4 and MT5 trading platforms on Windows and Mac, as well as the MT5 mobile version for Android and iOS users. The newly launched Sheer Markets WebTrader is perfectly suitable for both demo and live trading account holders and is currently accessible in more than 40 languages. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sheer Markets forges a new path in online retail CFD trading with NDFs and EMs
Sheer Markets launches new MT5 WebTrader
