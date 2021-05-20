Marathon Digital Holdings Augments Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) ... and it is a privilege to be joining theat this juncture in the company's growth trajectory."...the pleasure of advising theand helping to lay the foundation for where the business is today.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Marathon Digital

Invezz

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ('' or 'Company') , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self - mining companies in North America, has appointed Georges Antoun and Jay Leupp ...... Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Corteva Agriscience,Oil, Occidental, Shell and XTO Energy, an ... crop protection andsolutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and ...Google svela un nuovo campus di intelligenza artificiale quantistica a Santa Barbara. La società offrirà servizi di calcolo quantistico tramite cloud.Gli occhi sono puntati anche sui verbali della riunione della Fed di aprile, durante la quale la banca centrale Usa ha mantenuto invariata la sua posizione sui tassi di interesse. La Borsa di New York ...