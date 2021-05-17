RevBits® Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021 (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits Wins Multiple Awards in the 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021 MINEOLA, N.Y., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
RevBits is proud to announce that it was the Winner of the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: "It is extremely gratifying to see that in a very competitive environment, we are recognized for the innovation we bring," said David Schiffer, CEO. "Nearly every product we offer has won an award in its category, thanks to the great talent of our co-founder and CTO Mucteba Celik. With over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and having registered multiple US patents, he is the architect of everything we create. With the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
