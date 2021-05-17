Olio di Neem: come si usa e a cosa serveThe Sims rivela la roadmap dei prossimi contenuti ed eventiI nuovi Kone Pro sono finalmente disponibiliGuilty Gear -Strive- Story Mode trailerF1 2021: 7 iconici piloti si aggiungono alla Digital DeluxeIl 24 maggio i Coldplay in concerto in esclusiva su TikTok per il Red ...Metal Slug: Arriva il remake - TrailerLa Collezione League of Legends UT di UNIQLO è disponibileDa AQL gli accessori giusti per allenarsi al topMSI: tanti laptop in promozione

GWM hosts marathon in the smart factory to show its scientific charm

BAODING, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, with the starting pistol fired, the 2021 Great ...

GWM hosts marathon in the smart factory to show its scientific charm (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) BAODING, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On May 16, with the starting pistol fired, the 2021 Great Wall Motor smart factory marathon began at GWM's headquarters located in the Dawangdian Science and Technology Industrial Park of Baoding, China. As the first and only marathon held in a factory in the world, 5,000 marathon enthusiasts worldwide were attracted to participate in the competition. In the race under the theme of "Free Running", the lane leads to the high-speed loop of Xushui factory, GWM's smart high-end factory, and to the stamping, welding, and assembly workshops, offering competitors unique experience of running a marathon. The Xushui factory, with a total investment of over RMB 30 ...
