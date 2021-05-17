GWM hosts marathon in the smart factory to show its scientific charm (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) BAODING, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On May 16, with the starting pistol fired, the 2021 Great Wall Motor smart factory marathon began at GWM's headquarters located in the Dawangdian Science and Technology Industrial Park of Baoding, China. As the first and only marathon held in a factory in the world, 5,000 marathon enthusiasts worldwide were attracted to participate in the competition. In the race under the theme of "Free Running", the lane leads to the high-speed loop of Xushui factory, GWM's smart high-end factory, and to the stamping, welding, and assembly workshops, offering competitors unique experience of running a marathon. The Xushui factory, with a total investment of over RMB 30 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On May 16, with the starting pistol fired, the 2021 Great Wall Motor smart factory marathon began at GWM's headquarters located in the Dawangdian Science and Technology Industrial Park of Baoding, China. As the first and only marathon held in a factory in the world, 5,000 marathon enthusiasts worldwide were attracted to participate in the competition. In the race under the theme of "Free Running", the lane leads to the high-speed loop of Xushui factory, GWM's smart high-end factory, and to the stamping, welding, and assembly workshops, offering competitors unique experience of running a marathon. The Xushui factory, with a total investment of over RMB 30 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GWM hostsThe Insider | Termina l'asta lanciata da Montepaschi su Utp per 420 milioni: vincono Farallon-Aurora e Algebris-Frontis The Insider
GWM hostsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GWM hosts