Army of the Dead - recensione (Di domenica 16 maggio 2021) Quando di una rapina viene detto che sarà un elementare "in and out", anche lo spettatore più sprovveduto sa che sarà tutto il contrario. Anche il povero Scott (Dave Bautista) se ne rende conto benissimo, quando la proposta gli viene fatta da un palesemente infido orientale (Hiroyuki Sanada di The Ring). Lui è finito a friggere hamburger dopo aver mostrato tutto il suo eroismo all'inizio della diffusione di un misterioso contagio, che ha riempito il paese di voraci zombie. Ma che vita ha fatto, che vita sta facendo, l'ex eroico soldato? E tutti i suoi altrettanto eroici compagni di avventura, come sono finiti pure loro, dopo aver lottato per salvare tanta gente innocente? Quindi l'offerta di svuotare un caveau di un casino di Las Vegas dalla modica somma di 200 milioni di dollari, rimasti lì sepolti, può certo essere tentatrice. Questa anche sapendo che nel frattempo la Sin City del ...
