KX Partners With Databricks To Bring Ultra-Real-Time Decision Making To Lakehouse Platform

- LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a worldwide leader in Real-Time streaming analytics, today ...

 KX, a worldwide leader in Real-Time streaming analytics, today announced that it has partnered With Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying all data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the growth of Ultra-Real-Time analytics in new market sectors. The Partnership combines the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform With KX's low latency streaming analytics, Time-series and edge compute capabilities to jointly address market demand for Real-Time actionable insights, driven by the explosion of sensors and the accelerated digital transformation ...
