KX Partners With Databricks To Bring Ultra-Real-Time Decision Making To Lakehouse Platform (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) - LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/



KX, a worldwide leader in Real-Time streaming analytics, today announced that it has partnered With Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying all data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the growth of Ultra-Real-Time analytics in new market sectors. The Partnership combines the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform With KX's low latency streaming analytics, Time-series and edge compute capabilities to jointly address market demand for Real-Time actionable insights, driven by the explosion of sensors and the accelerated digital transformation ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) - LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/KX, a worldwide leader instreaming analytics, today announced that it has partnered, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying all data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the growth ofanalytics in new market sectors. Thehip combines the power ofKX's low latency streaming analytics,-series and edge compute capabilities to jointly address market demand foractionable insights, driven by the explosion of sensors and the accelerated digital transformation ...

Advertising

bitcoinagile : Passive Income PSI partners with OMI #blockchain #nftart $ORT $PSI - _geniodelmale : Tra qualche minuto comincia la sessione 'GitHub for partners'... siete ancora in tempo! -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Partners With SATO Corporation's Interim Report 1 Jan"31 Mar 2021: Challenging market environment " focus on actions to improve decreased occupancy In accordance with our Customer First development programme, we focused on adapting our ... SATO House Experts, took on some of the duties of SATO's maintenance partners. In order to maintain ...

Financing in common a sustainable and resilient African economy Finally he explained how working in partnership is in the DNA of the EIB, whether with European and international partners within Team Europe or with Public Development Banks (PDBs) across Africa. ...

TS – Retroscena Inter, Suning è stato ad un passo dal vendere: la Superlega ha bloccato tutto Come riportato da Tuttosport pero c'è un importante retroscena: la famiglia Zhang è stata davvero ad un passo dal vendere, tra fine febbraio e marzo, il club nerazzurro al fondo BC Partners, che era a ...

Parallel Wireless Partners with Millicom to Deliver First 4G O-RAN Networks in Latin America World's leading O-RAN solution to enable internet connectivity in new areas of Colombia NASHUA, N.H., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, ...

In accordanceour Customer First development programme, we focused on adapting our ... SATO House Experts, took on some of the duties of SATO's maintenance. In order to maintain ...Finally he explained how working in partnership is in the DNA of the EIB, whetherEuropean and internationalwithin Team Europe orPublic Development Banks (PDBs) across Africa. ...Come riportato da Tuttosport pero c'è un importante retroscena: la famiglia Zhang è stata davvero ad un passo dal vendere, tra fine febbraio e marzo, il club nerazzurro al fondo BC Partners, che era a ...World's leading O-RAN solution to enable internet connectivity in new areas of Colombia NASHUA, N.H., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, ...