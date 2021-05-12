Il cane Rocky ucciso da un poliziotto : pretendiamo giustizia!League of Legends PROGETTO: BastioneDestiny 2: Inizia oggi la stagione del TecnoSimbionteTHE CREW 2: DISPONIBILE DOMANI UN AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITORed Dead Online: bonus vendita per commercianti MSI svela la nuova lineup di laptop per gamer e creatorTutto quello che devi sapere sull'indirizzo IPSnowRunner - Stagione 4: New Frontiers uscirà il 18 maggioNVIDIA con la RTX 30 trasforma i laptop Mainstream in device da gamingCome Risparmiare facendo acquisti online

Ascend commits to 80% GHG reduction by 2030

2020 sustainability report highlights emissions reduction strategy and other initiatives HOUSTON, May ...

Ascend commits to 80% GHG reduction by 2030 (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021)

 Ascend Performance Materials today published its latest sustainability report highlighting the company's performance and initiatives across three pillars: Empowering People, Innovating Solutions and Operating Without Compromise. The company, which is the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, announced in the report an aggressive goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030. The report, Empowered People, features stories of Ascend employees who raised their hands and advocated for a sustainable initiative, from Rachell Gold'sadvocacy for diversity and inclusion to Andy Leigh'seffort to create post-industrial and post-consumer recycled polyamide products. "In ...
