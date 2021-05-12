Ascend commits to 80% GHG reduction by 2030 (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) 2020 sustainability report highlights emissions reduction strategy and other initiatives HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ascend Performance Materials today published its latest sustainability report highlighting the company's performance and initiatives across three pillars: Empowering People, Innovating Solutions and Operating Without Compromise. The company, which is the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, announced in the report an aggressive goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030. The report, Empowered People, features stories of Ascend employees who raised their hands and advocated for a sustainable initiative, from Rachell Gold'sadvocacy for diversity and inclusion to Andy Leigh'seffort to create post-industrial and post-consumer recycled polyamide products. "In ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
