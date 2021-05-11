The Pursuit of Love: cosa sappiamo sul dramma d’epoca di Lily James? (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) The Pursuit of Love: l’adattamento del romanzo rivoluzionario di Nancy Mitford ha debuttato domenica 9 maggio, dividendo gli spettatori che lo hanno descritto come “incredibilmente noioso” e “sublime”. Da un’estremo all’altro. Di cosa parla Il dramma The Pursuit of Love? Emily Beecham interpreta la narratrice e protagonista, Fanny Logan, una giovane donna libresca presa sotto l’ala protettrice di suo zio Matthew Radlett (Dominic West) dopo che sua madre, “The Bolter”, l’ha abbandonata da bambina. La migliore amica di Fanny è sua cugina Linda Radlett (Lily James), la figlia di Matthew, la cui testa è piena di nient’altro che fantasie romantiche. Andrew Scott interpreta Lord Merlin, l’eccentrico e libertino vicino di casa dei Radlett da cui Linda è ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) Theof: l’adattamento del romanzo rivoluzionario di Nancy Mitford ha debuttato domenica 9 maggio, dividendo gli spettatori che lo hanno descritto come “incredibilmente noioso” e “sublime”. Da un’estremo all’altro. Diparla IlTheof? Emily Beecham interpreta la narratrice e protagonista, Fanny Logan, una giovane donna libresca presa sotto l’ala protettrice di suo zio Matthew Radlett (Dominic West) dopo che sua madre, “The Bolter”, l’ha abbandonata da bambina. La migliore amica di Fanny è sua cugina Linda Radlett (), la figlia di Matthew, la cui testa è piena di nient’altro che fantasie romantiche. Andrew Scott interpreta Lord Merlin, l’eccentrico e libertino vicino di casa dei Radlett da cui Linda è ...

Advertising

manuelastacca : Comunque, The Pursuit of Love sembra un po' un incrocio tra Il Grande Gatsby di Baz Luhrmann e I Tenenbaum di Wes A… - Umbarumbarum : Ho forse scaricato il primo episodio di The Pursuit of Love, nuova miniserie in costume con Lily James che mi sa sa… - SaraAmodeo6 : Ho appena aggiunto The Pursuit of L... alla mia raccolta! #tvtime - hugmetom : Qualcosa mi dice che devo assolutamente iniziare a guardare the pursuit of love - _mvmbles : Il personaggio di Dominic in The pursuit of love merda quanto lui. -