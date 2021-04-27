BSB: the 2021 season starts at Silverstone with the Test Tour (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) While Irwin and Dan Linfoot are well - known BSB faces (riding for the Tag Racing team which was presented today), the same cannot be said for the other Honda Racing UK riders, or rather Japanese duo ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
BSB: the 2021 season starts at Silverstone with the Test TourFrom a technical standpoint, the new BMW M1000RR and Kawasaki Ninja ZX - 10RR a re bound to attract attention, while in terms of riders, Xavi Forés returns to BSB from the world championship, riding ...
La Triumph Street Triple 765 RS fa il suo esordio nelle corseSAVE THE DATE Il debutto in pista delle Dynavolt Triumph Street Triple 765 RS è previsto in occasione dei test ufficiali BSB a Silverstone il 28 e 29 Aprile 2021.
BSB: la stagione 2021 parte da Silverstone con il Test Tour Motosprint.it
SBK, British Superbike 2021: a Silverstone il via del 'BSB Test Tour'SBK: Da domani, piloti e squadre del British Superbike scenderanno in pista sul layout 'National' di Silverstone per la primissima due giorni di prove della stagione in vista del debutto di fine giugn ...
Ecco la Triumph Street Triple 765 RS per il British Supersport 2021Svelata la Triumph 765 che con il team PTR affronterà il British Supersport 2021 già in prefigurazione 2022 in vista del debutto nel Mondiale di categoria.
